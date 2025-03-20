Left Menu

Crusaders' Quest: Overcoming Challenges on the Road

The Canterbury Crusaders aim to regain their dominance in Super Rugby as they face off against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park. Despite a strong start, the Crusaders struggle with away games. The Blues, battling injuries, are determined to turn their fortunes around against strong opponents.

Updated: 20-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canterbury Crusaders are set for a crucial test at Eden Park on Saturday, facing the Auckland Blues as both teams vie for Super Rugby Pacific success. With a rocky away record, the Crusaders are eager to shake off last season's struggles under coach Rob Penney.

Though they have secured a 3-1 record this season, all of their victories have been at home. The Crusaders face mounting pressure to perform after winger Macca Springer, who recently impressed with five tries, was moved to the bench upon Chay Fihaki's return from injury.

The Blues, under Vern Cotter, confront their own challenges with key players' injuries affecting their performance. Missing talents like Beauden Barrett, they seek to rebuild confidence despite recent narrow losses. Both teams, alongside others in the league, aim to reverse their fortunes and climb the standings as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

