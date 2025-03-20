ICC Considers Bonus Points for Landslide Wins in WTC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to explore an innovative bonus points system during its upcoming board meeting in April. This move seeks to revamp the scoring mechanism for the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2025-27, incentivizing teams to aim for victories against top-ranked opponents with significant winning margins.

Under current rules, a narrow win or an innings victory earns 12 points, with ties and draws receiving six and four points, respectively. However, the ICC is considering modifications, which could see additional points awarded for wins with a substantial margin, such as victories exceeding 100 runs. This proposal has been a long-standing topic of discussion within the governing body.

In addition to encouraging competitive play, the ICC is also evaluating the introduction of bonus points for victories secured on foreign soil. Furthermore, a two-tier Test system could be on the agenda, aiming to provide smaller teams with more motivation and opportunity to compete against cricketing giants worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)