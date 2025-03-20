Remembering Eddie Jordan: F1's Charismatic Pioneer

Eddie Jordan, the charismatic Irish entrepreneur whose team launched Michael Schumacher's Formula One career in 1991, has died at the age of 76 from prostate cancer in South Africa, according to his family on Thursday.

A dynamic presence known for his Irish charm, Jordan entered F1 in 1991 with his Silverstone-based team, guiding it until 2005. The team, now racing under the Aston Martin name, became synonymous with a vibrant 'rock and roll' energy, often outperforming long-established competitors.

Renowned figures such as Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill launched and celebrated key victories in their careers with Jordan's team. Remembered warmly, his legacy is marked by the positivity and genuine spirit he imparted on the sport, as echoed by F1 chief Stefano Domenicali.

(With inputs from agencies.)