Paulo Dybala's Season-Ending Surgery: A Setback for AS Roma

AS Roma's forward and pivotal player, Paulo Dybala, is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season following a thigh injury that requires surgical intervention. The Serie A club announced on Thursday that the 31-year-old forward will undergo surgery, mutually agreed upon for optimal recovery prospects.

Dybala has showcased a commendable performance this season with eight goals and four assists across all competitions. His absence will be felt as Roma pushes for a top finish in the league. After an impressive 1-0 win against Cagliari last weekend, his leadership on the field will be missed.

Under the guidance of manager Claudio Ranieri, who took charge in November, Roma has seen a resurgence, climbing from 12th to seventh in Serie A standings. With the race for European competition tight, Roma stands three points behind fifth-placed Juventus. Their upcoming fixture against Lecce, post-international break, is crucial in keeping their continental hopes alive.

