Paulo Dybala's Season-Ending Surgery: A Setback for AS Roma

AS Roma's forward, Paulo Dybala, is set to miss the remainder of the season due to thigh surgery. The club confirmed the decision for optimal recovery. Roma aims to continue their upward trajectory in Serie A under Claudio Ranieri. They trail European competition spots closely, sitting three points behind Juventus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:44 IST
AS Roma's forward and pivotal player, Paulo Dybala, is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season following a thigh injury that requires surgical intervention. The Serie A club announced on Thursday that the 31-year-old forward will undergo surgery, mutually agreed upon for optimal recovery prospects.

Dybala has showcased a commendable performance this season with eight goals and four assists across all competitions. His absence will be felt as Roma pushes for a top finish in the league. After an impressive 1-0 win against Cagliari last weekend, his leadership on the field will be missed.

Under the guidance of manager Claudio Ranieri, who took charge in November, Roma has seen a resurgence, climbing from 12th to seventh in Serie A standings. With the race for European competition tight, Roma stands three points behind fifth-placed Juventus. Their upcoming fixture against Lecce, post-international break, is crucial in keeping their continental hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

