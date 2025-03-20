Game-Changer for Indian Football: OCI Players to Join National Team

The All India Football Federation is crafting policies to incorporate Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) into the national team. The ambition is to address the acute shortage of quality strikers within the squad, an issue highlighted by the continued reliance on 40-year-old veteran Sunil Chhetri.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey believes the initiative could revolutionize Indian football, offering a much-needed infusion of talent. He emphasized the importance of developing homegrown strikers for crucial roles. Most domestic clubs currently favor foreign players for top positions, a trend the federation aims to reverse with this strategic move.

Despite Chhetri's remarkable contribution, age poses a challenge. His recent come-back performance in a victory over Maldives illustrates the urgency of finding his successor. With nations like the U.K. benefiting from dual citizenship in sports, India's lack of such policies hampers team strengthening efforts.

