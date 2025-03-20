Left Menu

Game-Changer for Indian Football: OCI Players to Join National Team

The All India Football Federation is working on integrating OCI players into the national team to solve India's striker issue. With Sunil Chhetri aging, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey sees this as a game-changing policy, aiming to build a pool of homegrown talent for key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:29 IST
Game-Changer for Indian Football: OCI Players to Join National Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation is crafting policies to incorporate Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) into the national team. The ambition is to address the acute shortage of quality strikers within the squad, an issue highlighted by the continued reliance on 40-year-old veteran Sunil Chhetri.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey believes the initiative could revolutionize Indian football, offering a much-needed infusion of talent. He emphasized the importance of developing homegrown strikers for crucial roles. Most domestic clubs currently favor foreign players for top positions, a trend the federation aims to reverse with this strategic move.

Despite Chhetri's remarkable contribution, age poses a challenge. His recent come-back performance in a victory over Maldives illustrates the urgency of finding his successor. With nations like the U.K. benefiting from dual citizenship in sports, India's lack of such policies hampers team strengthening efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025