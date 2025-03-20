Left Menu

BCCI's Landmark Rule Changes for IPL 2025

The BCCI has unveiled key rule changes for IPL 2025, starting March 22, including the end of the saliva ban and no captain bans for slow over rates. The Impact Player rule remains, promising strategic shifts in gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:20 IST
BCCI's Landmark Rule Changes for IPL 2025
IPL team captains. (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced significant rule modifications for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which is set to kick off on March 22. Notably, the ban on using saliva to shine the ball has been lifted. This ban had originally been implemented in May 2020 as a COVID-19 precaution and later made permanent by the ICC in 2022. Fast bowlers have frequently criticized this rule, claiming it restricts their ability to reverse swing the ball.

Additionally, the BCCI has decided that captains will no longer be penalized with match bans for maintaining a slow over rate. This shift comes after instances like that of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, who faced such a penalty in IPL 2024.

The Impact Player rule, which stirred debates since its introduction in IPL 2023, will also continue this season. This rule allows each team to substitute a player during a match, adding a layer of strategic complexity. These changes are anticipated to reshape team strategies and overall gameplay in the forthcoming IPL season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025