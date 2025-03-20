Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First African Woman to Lead IOC

Kirsty Coventry has made history by being elected president of the International Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman and African to hold the prestigious position.

The Zimbabwean sports minister and two-time Olympic gold medallist secured the presidency in a decisive first-round win, overcoming six other candidates in a surprising contest.

She will begin her eight-year term with a mandate to navigate the organization's upcoming challenges, which include the Los Angeles 2028 Games and selecting a host for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)