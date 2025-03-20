Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First African Woman to Lead IOC

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister, has been elected as the first woman and African president of the International Olympic Committee. Her victory marks a historic moment in sports governance and a significant shift under outgoing president Thomas Bach. Coventry aims to lead the Olympic movement toward future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST
Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First African Woman to Lead IOC

Kirsty Coventry has made history by being elected president of the International Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman and African to hold the prestigious position.

The Zimbabwean sports minister and two-time Olympic gold medallist secured the presidency in a decisive first-round win, overcoming six other candidates in a surprising contest.

She will begin her eight-year term with a mandate to navigate the organization's upcoming challenges, which include the Los Angeles 2028 Games and selecting a host for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025