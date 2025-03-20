Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First African Woman to Lead IOC
Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister, has been elected as the first woman and African president of the International Olympic Committee. Her victory marks a historic moment in sports governance and a significant shift under outgoing president Thomas Bach. Coventry aims to lead the Olympic movement toward future challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST
Kirsty Coventry has made history by being elected president of the International Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman and African to hold the prestigious position.
The Zimbabwean sports minister and two-time Olympic gold medallist secured the presidency in a decisive first-round win, overcoming six other candidates in a surprising contest.
She will begin her eight-year term with a mandate to navigate the organization's upcoming challenges, which include the Los Angeles 2028 Games and selecting a host for the 2036 Summer Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
