Left Menu

Controversial Exit: Nitish Kumar Leaves Dais Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unexpectedly left the dais before the national anthem at the Sepak Takraw World Cup inauguration, sparking criticism from opposition leaders. The event at Pataliputra Sports Complex saw participation from 21 countries. Kumar returned for the anthem, with the incident stirring political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:21 IST
Controversial Exit: Nitish Kumar Leaves Dais Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made headlines Thursday by leaving the stage ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex.

Kumar's abrupt departure surprised cabinet colleagues and event officials. Opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, accused him of disrespecting the anthem.

The event features participants from 21 countries, with the controversy highlighting political tensions in Bihar ahead of the tournament's March 25 conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025