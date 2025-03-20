Controversial Exit: Nitish Kumar Leaves Dais Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made headlines Thursday by leaving the stage ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex.

Kumar's abrupt departure surprised cabinet colleagues and event officials. Opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, accused him of disrespecting the anthem.

The event features participants from 21 countries, with the controversy highlighting political tensions in Bihar ahead of the tournament's March 25 conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)