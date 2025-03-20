Controversial Exit: Nitish Kumar Leaves Dais Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unexpectedly left the dais before the national anthem at the Sepak Takraw World Cup inauguration, sparking criticism from opposition leaders. The event at Pataliputra Sports Complex saw participation from 21 countries. Kumar returned for the anthem, with the incident stirring political debate.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made headlines Thursday by leaving the stage ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex.
Kumar's abrupt departure surprised cabinet colleagues and event officials. Opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, accused him of disrespecting the anthem.
The event features participants from 21 countries, with the controversy highlighting political tensions in Bihar ahead of the tournament's March 25 conclusion.
