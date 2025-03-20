Kirsty Coventry Breaks Barriers as First Female African IOC President

Kirsty Coventry shattered the International Olympic Committee's glass ceiling, becoming its first female and African president on Thursday. The renowned Zimbabwean swimmer, already an influential figure, triumphed in the election to replace Thomas Bach, potentially heralding a transformative era for the Olympics.

Coventry, who won a decisive majority with 49 out of 97 votes in a single round, securing victory over rivals like Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and Sebastian Coe. Her election, a significant stride towards inclusivity, highlighted the IOC's commitment to diversity and evolution.

In her acceptance speech at a Greek seaside resort, Coventry pledged to lead with pride and unity. She plans to collaborate with all candidates and focus on athlete rights and sustainability, aiming to maintain the IOC's financial stability while enhancing Olympic relevance for younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)