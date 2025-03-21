Hojlund Strikes to Secure Denmark's Narrow Victory Over Portugal
Denmark edged Portugal 1-0 in the Nations League quarter-final first leg, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive goal. Despite Christian Eriksen's missed penalty, Denmark held off Portugal's attacks, led by efforts from Pedro Neto. Portugal looks to bounce back in the second leg in Lisbon.
Rasmus Hojlund stepped up for Denmark, scoring the winner in a tight 1-0 victory over Portugal at the Nations League quarter-final first leg in Copenhagen. The crucial goal arrived in the 78th minute, saving Denmark after Christian Eriksen missed an earlier penalty effort.
Despite Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund struggling domestically this season, he secured Denmark's victory with a right-footed finish, setting up a promising position going into Sunday's second leg in Lisbon. Eriksen and fellow forward Mika Biereth provided critical support throughout the match, though both were denied scoring opportunities by Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.
Portugal, showcasing aggression as noted by midfielder Bruno Fernandes, aims to reverse the outcome on home soil. Their defense, led by Costa, held Denmark to a single goal, while Kasper Schmeichel ensured Denmark's net remained unbreached despite challenges, including a strong shot from Pedro Neto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Everton secure 350 million pounds stadium financing deal
The race for Champions League may be the most compelling story left in English soccer
Soccer-I'm the opposite of racist, says Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Soccer-FIFA to consider one-off expansion to 64 teams for 2030 World Cup - NYT
PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve's mean defence meets Atalanta's firepower in key Serie A clash