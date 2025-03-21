Hojlund Strikes to Secure Denmark's Narrow Victory Over Portugal

Rasmus Hojlund stepped up for Denmark, scoring the winner in a tight 1-0 victory over Portugal at the Nations League quarter-final first leg in Copenhagen. The crucial goal arrived in the 78th minute, saving Denmark after Christian Eriksen missed an earlier penalty effort.

Despite Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund struggling domestically this season, he secured Denmark's victory with a right-footed finish, setting up a promising position going into Sunday's second leg in Lisbon. Eriksen and fellow forward Mika Biereth provided critical support throughout the match, though both were denied scoring opportunities by Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.

Portugal, showcasing aggression as noted by midfielder Bruno Fernandes, aims to reverse the outcome on home soil. Their defense, led by Costa, held Denmark to a single goal, while Kasper Schmeichel ensured Denmark's net remained unbreached despite challenges, including a strong shot from Pedro Neto.

