Left Menu

Hojlund Strikes to Secure Denmark's Narrow Victory Over Portugal

Denmark edged Portugal 1-0 in the Nations League quarter-final first leg, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive goal. Despite Christian Eriksen's missed penalty, Denmark held off Portugal's attacks, led by efforts from Pedro Neto. Portugal looks to bounce back in the second leg in Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:01 IST
Hojlund Strikes to Secure Denmark's Narrow Victory Over Portugal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rasmus Hojlund stepped up for Denmark, scoring the winner in a tight 1-0 victory over Portugal at the Nations League quarter-final first leg in Copenhagen. The crucial goal arrived in the 78th minute, saving Denmark after Christian Eriksen missed an earlier penalty effort.

Despite Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund struggling domestically this season, he secured Denmark's victory with a right-footed finish, setting up a promising position going into Sunday's second leg in Lisbon. Eriksen and fellow forward Mika Biereth provided critical support throughout the match, though both were denied scoring opportunities by Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.

Portugal, showcasing aggression as noted by midfielder Bruno Fernandes, aims to reverse the outcome on home soil. Their defense, led by Costa, held Denmark to a single goal, while Kasper Schmeichel ensured Denmark's net remained unbreached despite challenges, including a strong shot from Pedro Neto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025