Khelo India Para Games 2025 Kick Off with Thrilling Para-Badminton Showdowns

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 erupted into action on day one as para-badminton took center stage at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. Among the athletes were 2024 Paralympics luminaries, including the esteemed Krishna Nagar, a Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, accompanied by Nitesh Kumar and Manisha Ramdass, adding fervor to the games.

Nagar commenced his campaign in the early rounds, securing a seamless quarter-final berth by defeating Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu. The packed stadium buzzed with excitement as all eyes were on Nitesh Kumar, whose 2-0 victory against Hemant Kumar Thakur did not disappoint. "I aim to contribute to a sport that's enriched my life," Nitesh explained, emphasizing Khelo India Para Games' significance.

Action was relentless with 69 badminton matches enthralling fans. Subsequent to the opening ceremony, the spotlight shifted to the gymnastics hall where 2024 Paralympics bronze medalist Manisha showcased her prowess, dispatching Vaishali Nilesh Patel with ease. The day saw significant victories, setting an intense pace for the tournament as top contenders advanced efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)