Panama Topples USA: Swansong in the CONCACAF Nations League

The USA's quest for a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title ended with a 1-0 loss to Panama. Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time goal secured Panama's victory. Panama will face Mexico in the final, while the USA will compete against Canada for third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST
Panama Topples USA: Swansong in the CONCACAF Nations League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States' dreams of securing a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League trophy were dashed as they fell 1-0 to Panama in a dramatic finish on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

Panama showcased resilience throughout the match, managing to capitalize on a crucial American mistake. Cecilio Waterman, a substitute forward, seized a poorly managed giveaway by the U.S., slotting home the decisive shot during stoppage time.

Panama now looks ahead to a face-off against Mexico in Sunday's final, with the U.S. gearing up to battle Canada for third place after Mexico's 2-0 semi-final win against Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

