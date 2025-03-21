Panama Topples USA: Swansong in the CONCACAF Nations League
The USA's quest for a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title ended with a 1-0 loss to Panama. Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time goal secured Panama's victory. Panama will face Mexico in the final, while the USA will compete against Canada for third place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST
The United States' dreams of securing a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League trophy were dashed as they fell 1-0 to Panama in a dramatic finish on Thursday in Inglewood, California.
Panama showcased resilience throughout the match, managing to capitalize on a crucial American mistake. Cecilio Waterman, a substitute forward, seized a poorly managed giveaway by the U.S., slotting home the decisive shot during stoppage time.
Panama now looks ahead to a face-off against Mexico in Sunday's final, with the U.S. gearing up to battle Canada for third place after Mexico's 2-0 semi-final win against Canada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CONCACAF
- Nations League
- USA
- Panama
- Mexico
- Canada
- Waterman
- Jimenez
- Berhalter
- Pochettino
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
UPDATE 9-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
After a murder, cartels loom over Mexico's new system of electing judges
IMF says U.S. tariffs, if sustained, will hit economies of Mexico, Canada
Commerce Secretary Lutnick says most tariffs on Canada, Mexico likely to be delayed a month