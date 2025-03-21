Panama Topples USA: Swansong in the CONCACAF Nations League

The United States' dreams of securing a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League trophy were dashed as they fell 1-0 to Panama in a dramatic finish on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

Panama showcased resilience throughout the match, managing to capitalize on a crucial American mistake. Cecilio Waterman, a substitute forward, seized a poorly managed giveaway by the U.S., slotting home the decisive shot during stoppage time.

Panama now looks ahead to a face-off against Mexico in Sunday's final, with the U.S. gearing up to battle Canada for third place after Mexico's 2-0 semi-final win against Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)