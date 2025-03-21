Sam Curran Eyes IPL Success for England Comeback Bid

As the Indian Premier League 2025 approaches, Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Sam Curran is eager to prove his mettle. Recently excluded from England's ICC Champions Trophy squad, Curran strives to impress and secure an international comeback.

Despite his reputation as a T20 specialist, Curran has an impressive record with 24 Tests and 35 ODIs since his 2018 debut for England. With Brendon McCullum now at the helm of England's coaching staff and white-ball captaincy undergoing changes, Curran sees potential opportunities in the upcoming months.

Curran's immediate focus is a stint with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he aims to shine under the guidance of coach Stephen Fleming. Aside from his IPL goals, Curran is poised to enhance his leadership skills as Surrey's T20 captain, potentially positioning himself for England's T20I captaincy discussions, fueled by McCullum's endorsement.

