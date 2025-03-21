2025 Hero Indian Open Gears Up with Top Golf Talent

Anticipation builds for the 2025 Hero Indian Open as England's John Parry and New Zealand's Daniel Hillier, both in exceptional form, confirm their participation. The event, taking place at DLF Golf and Country Club from March 27 to 30, promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Indian Golf Union, the tournament will see 138 golfers from nearly 30 countries vying for a USD 2.25 million prize purse. The Hero Indian Open forms a critical part of the DP World Tour's Asian Swing.

Parry and Hillier not only headline the event but are also among the top competitors in the Race to Dubai standings. Additional excitement surrounds past winners and numerous golfers aiming for exemptions and dual PGA Tour membership opportunities. Significant competition is assured as multiple victors from both the 2024 and 2025 seasons are set to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)