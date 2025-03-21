Kristy Coventry Breaks New Ground as First Woman and African IOC President

Kristy Coventry has made history by becoming the first woman and African to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Taking over from Thomas Bach on June 23, Olympic Day, Coventry faces significant tasks, including overseeing the evolving bid process for the 2036 Games.

During her initial press conference, Coventry was circumspect about India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, noting that the selection process is ongoing and her thoughts on it will be shared soon. Under her leadership, the committee will assess expressions of interest from over ten countries, including India, which has just moved from informal to continuous dialogue in the process.

The journey to host the 2036 Olympics is lengthy, involving various stages such as feasibility studies and targeted dialogues. A final decision is not expected before 2026, but Coventry's presidency is anticipated to bring new perspectives to the IOC's future host selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)