Andy Flower Praises Krunal Pandya's Leadership as IPL 18 Kicks Off
As the IPL's 18th season begins, RCB coach Andy Flower commends Krunal Pandya's leadership in their spin bowling attack against defending champions KKR. While RCB focuses on a mix of experience and youth, Flower also highlights shifts in cricket dynamics towards more powerful batting.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of the 18th IPL season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB head coach Andy Flower expressed confidence in his team's spin bowling lineup, spotlighting Krunal Pandya's leadership and promising talent of young spinner Suyash Sharma.
The IPL opener, dubbed as the 'OG Derby', rekindles the 2008 rivalry at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Flower emphasizes the challenge posed by KKR's spin duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, underlining the balance RCB will seek through veterans Krunal Pandya and newcomers like Suyash Sharma and Swapnil Singh.
With new captain Rajat Patidar leading, RCB anticipates strong competition in away games against KKR and CSK before returning to Bengaluru. Flower also notes the trend of increased run rates in IPL, attributing it to evolving player fitness and power, hinting at strategic focus on batting potency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parimatch Presents: Exclusive Interview with Mystery Bowler Sunil Narine
Varun Chakravarthy: India's White-Ball Sensation on the Rise
Varun Chakravarthy: KKR's Secret Weapon in Spin Attack
KKR's Varun Chakravarthy Prepares for Virat Kohli Showdown
Varun Chakravarthy: The Architect of Indian Spin Success