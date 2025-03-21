Left Menu

Virat Kohli Gears Up for 400th T20 with IPL 2025 Opener

As Virat Kohli begins his 400th T20 match marking IPL 2025's opener against KKR, he seeks to reinvent his game post-T20I retirement. Kohli aims to break his IPL title drought with improved strategies, facing challenges against top spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:06 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Virat Kohli is set to make history as he prepares to play his 400th T20 match in the IPL 2025 opener against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens. He joins Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma in an elite group of Indian players who have reached this milestone.

Despite retiring from T20 internationals, Kohli remains a focal point of scrutiny. With 12,886 runs, nine centuries, and as India's top T20 run-scorer, his IPL journey this season is under the microscope. The spotlight will be on his approach against spin, strike rate, and overall performance.

Partnered with England's Phil Salt, Kohli aims to make history with his first IPL title. His recent performances against spin have shown significant improvement, and he is ready to tackle top spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in what promises to be a fascinating contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

