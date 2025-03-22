Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership

Ricky Ponting has taken the reins as head coach of Punjab Kings, with ambitions of ending their barren run in the Indian Premier League and crafting the best Punjab Kings team ever seen.

The team has high hopes for transforming their fortunes with Ponting and last year's IPL champion skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans on March 25.

Ponting stressed the importance of a winning attitude and spotlighted promising talents like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, and Musheer Khan. He emphasized senior players as role models to inspire younger Indian players.

(With inputs from agencies.)