Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership

Ricky Ponting, as head coach of Punjab Kings, aims to end their IPL title drought, setting the vision of creating the best-ever team. The team is focused on developing a winning attitude under the leadership of skipper Shreyas Iyer and relies on promising young talents such as Priyansh Arya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ricky Ponting has taken the reins as head coach of Punjab Kings, with ambitions of ending their barren run in the Indian Premier League and crafting the best Punjab Kings team ever seen.

The team has high hopes for transforming their fortunes with Ponting and last year's IPL champion skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans on March 25.

Ponting stressed the importance of a winning attitude and spotlighted promising talents like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, and Musheer Khan. He emphasized senior players as role models to inspire younger Indian players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

