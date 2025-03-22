Evan Dunfee Sets New Race Walking World Record

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee set a new world record in the men's 35-kilometre race walk, clocking in at two hours, 21 minutes, and 40 seconds on Saturday in Dundice, Slovakia. Dunfee, aged 34, beat the previous record by seven seconds, showcasing a solo effort from start to finish.

His closest competitor, Germany's Christopher Linkee, trailed him by a significant three minutes. This record-breaking performance follows Dunfee's previous achievements, including a bronze medal at the 50km event in both the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games.

The transition from the 50km to the 35km race as a championship standard occurred in 2022. Dunfee's achievement stands as a testament to his dedication and skill within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)