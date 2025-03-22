Left Menu

Golden Debuts Shine at Khelo India Para Games

Debutant athletes Alphia James and Mandeep Kaur clinched gold in badminton at the Khelo India Para Games. Amid strong performances from Paralympic medallists, Tamil Nadu led the medal tally. Alphia, who overcame personal and physical challenges, and Mandeep, a former arm-wrestling champion, made impactful debuts.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:53 IST
  • India

In a stellar showcase at the Khelo India Para Games, debutants Alphia James and Mandeep Kaur each secured gold medals in badminton, shining brightly on the third day of the event.

These successes came amid strong performances by Paralympic medallists, as the competition saw as many as 75 golds awarded in various sports, from shooting to athletics. Tamil Nadu emerged as overnight leaders with 15 golds, followed closely by Haryana and Maharashtra.

The impressive display of talent was underscored by Alphia James, who, after overcoming a spinal cord injury, made a remarkable debut. Meanwhile, Mandeep Kaur, a former arm-wrestling champion, switched sports to pursue her passion for badminton, making her gold medal win even more momentous.

