Virat Kohli Honored at IPL 18 Opening Amid Star-Studded Celebrations

Virat Kohli was honored with the 'IPL 18' memento by BCCI at the IPL's 18th opening ceremony. The event featured lively performances, including a dance with Shah Rukh Khan. As RCB's former captain and highest run-scorer, Kohli's illustrious journey continues despite never securing the trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: @RCBTweets/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli was celebrated with the 'IPL 18' memento by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's president, Roger Binny, at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League's 18th edition on Saturday.

Kohli, who has been part of RCB since the league's inception, holds the title of highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive 8,004 runs in 252 matches, including eight centuries and 55 fifties. Despite his incredible performance, Kohli has yet to secure an IPL trophy, highlighting the challenges of team sports.

The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan lauding Kohli as the 'King of 22 yards'. Adding to the spectacle, KKR's Rinku Singh joined Khan for a dance number, setting the stage alight ahead of the match. The festive opening was further marked by a thrilling match, as RCB's new captain, Rajat Patidar, led the team against KKR, showcasing a fresh lineup of talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

