Krunal Pandya Spins RCB to Commanding Start Against KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

In the IPL 2025 opener, RCB's Krunal Pandya excelled, restricting KKR to 174/8 at Eden Gardens. Despite a strong opening by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR faltered due to Pandya's crucial wickets. RCB won the toss and bowled first, with good support from Josh Hazelwood. The match set a thrilling season start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:07 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru team (Photo: X/@RCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Krunal Pandya's stellar performance with the ball guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a strong position as they curtailed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a modest total of 174/8 in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

Skipper Rajat Patidar of RCB won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision that paid off early. KKR's opening batsmen, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, faced a rough start as de Kock fell in the first over, succumbing to Josh Hazelwood's right-arm seamers.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading KKR, rallied with Narine to recover with a century stand, but the partnership was broken by Rasikh Salam in the 10th over. Pandya then dominated, claiming three wickets, including Rahane's critical dismissal. Despite brief resistance from Andre Russell and Angrish Raghuvanshi, KKR closed the innings at 174/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

