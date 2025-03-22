MS Dhoni's Enduring Legacy: A Captivating Force for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has shed light on the enduring significance of franchise stalwart MS Dhoni as the team gears up for their IPL 2025 opener against longtime rivals Mumbai Indians. Dhoni, at age 43, continues to play a pivotal role for the five-time champions, despite a decrease in his playing capacity over the years.

Known for his explosive power-hitting, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman frequently comes in to bat during the final overs, aiming to maximize scoring with sixes. Gaikwad noted that Dhoni's training remains targeted, focusing on maintaining optimal form and swing for delivering impactful performances.

Reflecting on Dhoni's lengthy career, which began in earnest in 2005, Gaikwad expressed admiration for the cricketer's continued dedication. As Dhoni draws inspiration from his early years and anticipates playing for a couple more seasons, his presence remains a source of inspiration for both returning and new players at CSK. Gaikwad emphasized the enduring influence of Dhoni, recognizing it as a driving force for the team's ambition in the league.

