Kohli and Salt Shine as RCB Overpowers KKR

Star batter Virat Kohli and new talent Phil Salt guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday.

Kohli remained unbeaten at 59 runs while Salt scored a rapid 56, forming a significant 95-run partnership. This opening stand facilitated RCB's successful chase of KKR's 174/8 in just 16.2 overs, concluding at 177/3.

Earlier, KKR's skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a notable 56. Despite a solid 103-run partnership with Sunil Narine, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and pacer Josh Hazlewood orchestrated RCB's impressive comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)