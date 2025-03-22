Left Menu

Kohli and Salt Shine as RCB Overpowers KKR

In the IPL 2025 opener, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's stellar performances led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, with Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood making vital bowling contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST
Star batter Virat Kohli and new talent Phil Salt guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday.

Kohli remained unbeaten at 59 runs while Salt scored a rapid 56, forming a significant 95-run partnership. This opening stand facilitated RCB's successful chase of KKR's 174/8 in just 16.2 overs, concluding at 177/3.

Earlier, KKR's skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a notable 56. Despite a solid 103-run partnership with Sunil Narine, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and pacer Josh Hazlewood orchestrated RCB's impressive comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

