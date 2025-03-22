Kohli and Salt Shine as RCB Overpowers KKR
In the IPL 2025 opener, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's stellar performances led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, with Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood making vital bowling contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Star batter Virat Kohli and new talent Phil Salt guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday.
Kohli remained unbeaten at 59 runs while Salt scored a rapid 56, forming a significant 95-run partnership. This opening stand facilitated RCB's successful chase of KKR's 174/8 in just 16.2 overs, concluding at 177/3.
Earlier, KKR's skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a notable 56. Despite a solid 103-run partnership with Sunil Narine, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and pacer Josh Hazlewood orchestrated RCB's impressive comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders Add Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025
Ottis Gibson Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Assistant Coach
Chetan Sakariya Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as New IPL Season Looms
Dwayne Bravo Brings Caribbean Flair to Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer: The Rise of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shining Star at Eden Gardens