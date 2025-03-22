Left Menu

Thrilling IPL 2025 Clash: Kolkata vs. Bengaluru

The IPL 2025 match saw Kolkata Knight Riders post 174/8 in 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased successfully, scoring 177/3 in 16.2 overs. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 59, powering Bengaluru to victory. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata with 3 wickets.

Updated: 22-03-2025 22:56 IST
  • India

The IPL 2025 showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru provided fans with a thrilling contest. Kolkata set a challenging target of 174, led by Ajinkya Rahane's 56 and Sunil Narine's supportive 44.

On the bowling front, Krunal Pandya excelled for Bengaluru, capturing three crucial wickets. Despite Kolkata's efforts, Bengaluru's batting lineup proved formidable.

Phil Salt's aggressive 56 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 guided Bengaluru to a comfortable victory within 16.2 overs. The match was a spectacle of sporting excellence, satisfying cricket enthusiasts with its intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

