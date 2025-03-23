Left Menu

Leclerc's Disqualification Shakes Up F1 Race in China

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc faced disqualification after his car failed a post-race weight check at the Chinese Grand Prix. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, was also under scrutiny for excessive skid wear. Both drivers had initially finished fifth and sixth in the Shanghai race.

Updated: 23-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:58 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was disqualified following a post-race weight check of his car. The race, held on Sunday, also saw fellow Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton come under scrutiny from stewards due to excessive skid wear.

The disqualification meant that Leclerc, who had initially finished in fifth place, failed to secure any points from the race in Shanghai. Despite crossing the finish line in sixth place, Hamilton's final position remains uncertain as stewards continue their investigations.

This development has thrown a wrench in Ferrari's plans, as both drivers were expected to contribute valuable points in the team's quest for the championship. The racing community now awaits the final decisions from the stewards regarding Hamilton's car.

