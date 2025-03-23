Nail-Biting Finish at Ford Women’s NSW Open: Rhodes Triumphs

The Ford Women's NSW Open saw a thrilling conclusion as Australian Mimi Rhodes clinched her first Ladies European Tour title. Held at the Wollongong Golf Club, the tournament was characterized by intense competition and a display of skill from players across the globe.

Rhodes delivered a consistent performance, maintaining her lead with early birdies and a bogey-free final round, ultimately concluding 17-under. She narrowly edged out competitors Kirsten Rudgeley and Alessandro Fanali, who finished tied for second at 15-under. The young golfer demonstrated remarkable composure to secure victory in only her fourth LET event.

Among the Indian contenders, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs faltered near the finish, missing out on top-10 spots, while Avani Prashanth faced a challenging end to her tournament. Meanwhile, Switzerland's Kim Metraux added excitement with a hole-in-one on the 10th, shared fifth place. The competition now takes a pause before resuming in South Africa with the upcoming Joburg Ladies Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)