Triumph in the Face of Adversity: Sheetal Devi Clinches Gold at Khelo India Para Games

In a stunning display of skill and perseverance, Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir emerged victorious in the women's compound event at the Khelo India Para Games, claiming the gold medal. Her win came after a fierce competition against fellow teenager Payal Nag from Odisha, capturing the nation's attention at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The clash was highly anticipated as it featured two remarkable athletes who overcame significant hurdles. Sheetal, at 18, came back from trailing to defeat 17-year-old Payal, 109-103. Despite lacking all four limbs due to childhood electrocution, Payal remained competitive, using her prosthetic legs to shoot.

The Khelo India Para Games spotlighted many inspirational stories, including that of Payal, who adjusted to a new device just a month before. Their stories of determination serve as a beacon of hope and resilience, especially amidst the challenges posed by varying conditions during the event.

