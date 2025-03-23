Virat Kohli Shines Bright in His 400th T20 Match as RCB Triumphs Over KKR

In a thrilling opener to the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a decisive 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The highlight of the match was Virat Kohli's masterful unbeaten 59*, marking his 400th T20 appearance, a performance hailed by commentary from Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan, during his commentary stint on JioHotstar, expressed admiration for Kohli's innings, acknowledging the significance of his 400th match milestone. Dhawan's heartfelt Shayari paid tribute to Kohli, underlining his consistency and impact in T20 cricket as a true source of inspiration.

RCB's chase was robust as Phil Salt smashed an explosive 56 and Kohli's composure saw them reach 177/3 in the 17th over. Earlier, KKR set a target of 175 with contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine. RCB's disciplined bowling, led by Krunal Pandya's 3-29, restricted KKR's momentum despite their strong opening.

