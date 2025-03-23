Left Menu

Heinrich Klaasen Shines for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Record 1000 IPL Runs

Heinrich Klaasen reached 1000 IPL runs in 594 balls, becoming the second-fastest to achieve this milestone. His performance was pivotal for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who scored a commanding 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Despite Klaasen's achievement, Ishan Kishan's debut century for SRH stole the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:28 IST
Heinrich Klaasen. (Photo- SRH). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter, achieved a significant milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by reaching 1000 runs in just 594 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is now the second-fastest player to accomplish this feat, only behind Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Klaasen's standout batting performance featured prominently in SRH's huge total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals at the Uppal Stadium. His ability to score rapidly has become a vital asset for the SRH lineup. Having played 28 IPL matches, Klaasen boasts a batting average of 44.14 and a striking rate of 173.92, including a century and six half-centuries.

The South African batter stepped up in the second IPL game of the 2025 season needing just 7 runs to hit the coveted 1,000-run milestone, which he did with ease, demonstrating his aggressive style. However, Klaasen's achievement was eclipsed by Ishan Kishan's debut SRH century, as Kishan powered to a 106 unbeaten streak in 47 balls, alongside Travis Head's half-century, pushing SRH to a formidable score at Uppal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

