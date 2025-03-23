Rachin Ravindra Shines as Chennai Super Kings Set a Competitive Total

The Chennai Super Kings managed a formidable 158 runs in 19.1 overs, thanks to an impressive unbeaten 65 from Rachin Ravindra, showcasing his resilience and batting prowess.

While Vignesh Puthur emerged as a crucial asset for the opposition, claiming three important wickets, contributions from other bowlers kept the batsmen in check.

Despite losing six wickets, the Super Kings demonstrated solid partnerships that enabled them to set a competitive total, promising an exciting fixture ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)