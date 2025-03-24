Left Menu

Swiatek and Dimitrov Shine at Miami Open

Former champion Iga Swiatek and 2024 finalist Grigor Dimitrov achieved significant victories at the Miami Open. Swiatek defeated Elise Mertens to advance to the tournament’s last 16, her 25th consecutive appearance at a WTA 1000 event. Meanwhile, Dimitrov overcame Karen Khachanov, continuing his pursuit of the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:11 IST
In a thrilling display at the Miami Open, former champion Iga Swiatek emerged victorious with a 7-6(2) 6-1 win over Elise Mertens, advancing to the tournament's last 16. This achievement marks Swiatek's 25th consecutive appearance in the final rounds of a WTA 1000 event, a remarkable feat in her career.

Swiatek built a significant lead in the first set, allowing Mertens to make a brief comeback before clinching the set through a tiebreaker and dominating the second set effortlessly. Her next challenge will be Ukrainian 22nd seed Elina Svitolina, known for her strong showing at Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov came from behind to defeat Karen Khachanov, advancing to the fourth round, showcasing resilience and determination. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes are on Novak Djokovic, who looks to surpass Rafa Nadal in ATP Masters 1000 match wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

