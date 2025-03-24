Dramatic Victories and Setbacks in Women's Super League Clash

In the Women's Super League, Manchester United delivered a commanding performance, defeating Aston Villa 4-0 and preserving their championship aspirations. Norwegian striker Elisabeth Terland led the charge with two early goals.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert later secured a comeback win against Manchester City with a last-minute goal, keeping Chelsea comfortably at the top of the league standings. The tight competition continues as teams vie for top positions.

Elsewhere, West Ham United bested Tottenham, while Leicester City achieved a crucial win over Brighton, stirring the standings in a weekend full of thrilling matches and shifting dynamics within the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)