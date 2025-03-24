Left Menu

Dramatic Victories and Setbacks in Women's Super League Clash

Manchester United secured a 4-0 win against Aston Villa, keeping their title hopes alive. Erin Cuthbert's last-minute goal secured Chelsea's victory over Manchester City, maintaining their lead at the table top. The weekend matches also saw key victories for Leicester City and West Ham United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:19 IST
Dramatic Victories and Setbacks in Women's Super League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the Women's Super League, Manchester United delivered a commanding performance, defeating Aston Villa 4-0 and preserving their championship aspirations. Norwegian striker Elisabeth Terland led the charge with two early goals.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert later secured a comeback win against Manchester City with a last-minute goal, keeping Chelsea comfortably at the top of the league standings. The tight competition continues as teams vie for top positions.

Elsewhere, West Ham United bested Tottenham, while Leicester City achieved a crucial win over Brighton, stirring the standings in a weekend full of thrilling matches and shifting dynamics within the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025