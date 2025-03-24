Germany's strategic prowess on the football field found an unexpected ally during their Nations League clash against Italy: a teenage ball boy named Noel Urbaniack. Germany clinched a hard-fought 5-4 aggregate victory, partly credited to Urbaniack's rapid reflexes in delivering the ball to Joshua Kimmich.

During the 36th minute, Kimmich seized the opportunity afforded by Urbaniack's swift action to take a corner kick. The Italian defense was caught off guard, leading to an easy goal by Jamal Musiala, increasing Germany's advantage to 2-0. The moment highlighted Urbaniack as an unexpected catalyst in the keenly contested match.

The young ball boy's pivotal role was celebrated post-match with interviews and a signed football. "It is unbelievable. I've never been involved in something like that," the eagerly smiling Urbaniack commented. Germany, following this dramatic turn of events, looks forward to facing Portugal in the semi-finals come June.

(With inputs from agencies.)