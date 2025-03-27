Sports Rundown: Dodgers Lead MLB Hunt, Eala Shocks in Miami

The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed for a repeat victory in Major League Baseball's competitive landscape, eyeing consecutive championships following a sweep in Tokyo. Meanwhile, New York's baseball teams, the Yankees and Mets, are strategizing their path to triumph when the new season kicks off.

On the basketball court, Celtics' standout Jayson Tatum is sidelined with an ankle injury against the Suns, whereas LeBron James shines under pressure, securing a critical win for the Lakers against the Pacers. Rising Aussie athlete Cameron Myers also continues to turn heads, building anticipation for his next showstopping performance.

In tennis, Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala made headlines by defeating top seed Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open, while American Alysa Liu leads in the World Figure Skating Championships with a strong short program performance. In organizational moves, the New York Giants incorporate Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, marking a significant acquisition.

