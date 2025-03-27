Left Menu

Waratahs Aim for Historic Win in New Zealand amid Super Rugby Pacific Showdown

The NSW Waratahs are determined to secure a rare victory in New Zealand as they face the Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific's seventh round. Under coach Dan McKellar, the team is eager to end their losing streak in NZ, following successes by the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds.

Updated: 27-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:10 IST
The New South Wales Waratahs are setting their sights on a significant victory in New Zealand as they take on the Wellington Hurricanes in the seventh round of the Super Rugby Pacific competition on Friday. The Waratahs, who have had a rocky history on New Zealand soil, aim to emulate the success of the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds, who have already clinched victories against renowned Kiwi teams this season.

Boosted by former Melbourne Rebels players and guided by new coach Dan McKellar, the Sydney-based team has started the season with a promising 4-1 record. However, they face a formidable challenge in overcoming their streak of defeats in New Zealand, having lost their last seven matches there. A win against the Hurricanes at Wellington Regional Stadium would mark a pivotal achievement for McKellar's squad and assert Australia's competitive stature in the provincial rugby scene.

The Waratahs will be reinforced by star recruit Joseph Suaalii, returning to the field from injury for his second match, while Max Jorgensen shifts to fullback. Concurrently, the Crusaders seek to capitalize on their momentum following a dominant performance against the Auckland Blues, while the Queensland Reds, also in pursuit of the top table position, prepare to face the Western Force on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

