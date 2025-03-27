India Stumbled in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Opener Against Bangladesh

The Indian football team's lackluster performance against Bangladesh in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers opener was a source of visible disappointment for head coach Manolo Marquez. India's first half was particularly unimpressive, with neither team gaining dominance or creating significant goal-scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless draw at halftime, according to the ISL website.

Post-break, India showed increased energy and urgency, attempting to dismantle Bangladesh's solid defense. However, despite their improved pace, the Indian team missed several chances as they were repeatedly stopped by Bangladesh's resilient defense. The visitors managed to hold off India's advances, culminating in a goalless home draw that left the Indian camp disheartened.

Manolo Marquez did not mince his words at the post-match press conference. He criticized the team's overall performance, admitting challenges in their initial game mindset and calling the match one of the most difficult in his career. He emphasized the necessity for comprehensive improvement, acknowledging injuries but refusing to use them as an excuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)