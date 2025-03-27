Left Menu

India Stumbled in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Opener Against Bangladesh

India's football team, led by coach Manolo Marquez, struggled in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers opener against Bangladesh, resulting in a goalless draw. Despite an energized second half, India couldn't break Bangladesh's solid defense. Coach Marquez's post-match critique highlighted a need for improvement, blaming poor game entry and mindset issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST
India Stumbled in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Opener Against Bangladesh
Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian football team's lackluster performance against Bangladesh in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers opener was a source of visible disappointment for head coach Manolo Marquez. India's first half was particularly unimpressive, with neither team gaining dominance or creating significant goal-scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless draw at halftime, according to the ISL website.

Post-break, India showed increased energy and urgency, attempting to dismantle Bangladesh's solid defense. However, despite their improved pace, the Indian team missed several chances as they were repeatedly stopped by Bangladesh's resilient defense. The visitors managed to hold off India's advances, culminating in a goalless home draw that left the Indian camp disheartened.

Manolo Marquez did not mince his words at the post-match press conference. He criticized the team's overall performance, admitting challenges in their initial game mindset and calling the match one of the most difficult in his career. He emphasized the necessity for comprehensive improvement, acknowledging injuries but refusing to use them as an excuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025