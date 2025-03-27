High-Stakes Seat Swap: Tsunoda and Lawson Face Formula One Challenges

Yuki Tsunoda's recent seat swap with Liam Lawson at Red Bull Racing presents both drivers with significant career challenges and uncertainties about their future in Formula One.

As Tsunoda takes a coveted spot alongside Max Verstappen, he faces the looming departure of Honda, his main backer, in 2026. The 24-year-old will need to deliver notable performances to ensure a lasting role at Red Bull Racing, with his sights set on helping the team secure the constructors' championship and supporting Verstappen's pursuit of a fifth title.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, at Racing Bulls, seeks to reinvigorate his Formula One ambitions. Competing against French newcomer Isack Hadjar, Lawson strives to stand out within the Red Bull young driver roster despite limited F1 exposure. The presence of highly-rated British-Swedish prodigy Arvid Lindblad adds to the competitive pressure in the team's talent pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)