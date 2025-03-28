Left Menu

Barcelona's Spectacular 6-1 Win Secures Semi-Final Spot

Barcelona's women's team secured a semi-final spot in the Champions League with a convincing 6-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg, resulting in a 10-2 aggregate victory. Goals from Salma Paralluelo, Esmee Brugts, Claudia Pina, and Maria Leon highlighted the game. They will face Manchester City or Chelsea next.

Updated: 28-03-2025 01:58 IST
Defending champions Barcelona emphatically secured their spot in the Champions League semi-finals with a dominant 6-1 victory against VfL Wolfsburg at home, rounding off a 10-2 aggregate win. Salma Paralluelo was pivotal, scoring twice in the first half.

Barcelona's offensive strength was evident early on with Paralluelo notching the opening goal within the first 10 minutes. Her second came quickly, accompanied by Esmee Brugts's powerful strike, leaving Barca comfortably 3-0 ahead by halftime.

Despite a consolation goal from Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, Barcelona continued their charge with strikes from Claudia Pina and Maria Leon, sealing their path to face either Manchester City or Chelsea in an anticipated semi-final clash.

