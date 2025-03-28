Left Menu

Sabalenka Storms into Miami Open Final: A Match of Aces and Break Points

World number one Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Miami Open final, defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka, who hasn't lost a set in the tournament, will face the winner of Jessica Pegula vs. Alexandra Eala. On the men's side, Jakub Mensik advanced to the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:43 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, dominated the Miami Open by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2, securing her place in the final. Her strategic play included winning 77% of her first-serve points and converting four of her five break point opportunities.

Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed and a resident of South Florida, impressively reached the final without losing a set in her five matches. Her next opponent will emerge from the semi-final featuring American Jessica Pegula and Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala.

In the men's competition, Czech contender Jakub Mensik defeated Arthur Fils to advance to the semi-finals. Now, Mensik awaits the victor between Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, six-time champion Novak Djokovic faced Sebastian Korda in a postponed quarter-final match.

