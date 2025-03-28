Royal Challengers Bengaluru Holds Ground Against Chennai Super Kings

In an eventful Indian Premier League match on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru set up a competitive total against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 196/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Key contributions from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar bolstered Bengaluru's innings. Despite their efforts, wickets fell regularly with Chennai's Noor Ahmad being instrumental in stifling the run flow by claiming three crucial wickets.

Bengaluru's innings saw its own share of drama with wickets tumbling at regular intervals, halting their momentum even as they edged closer to the 200-run mark, ultimately setting the stage for an intriguing contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)