Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Holds Ground Against Chennai Super Kings

The Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended with Bengaluru scoring 196 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli contributed significantly but couldn't prevent the fall of wickets to Chennai’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Noor Ahmad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Holds Ground Against Chennai Super Kings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an eventful Indian Premier League match on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru set up a competitive total against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 196/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Key contributions from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar bolstered Bengaluru's innings. Despite their efforts, wickets fell regularly with Chennai's Noor Ahmad being instrumental in stifling the run flow by claiming three crucial wickets.

Bengaluru's innings saw its own share of drama with wickets tumbling at regular intervals, halting their momentum even as they edged closer to the 200-run mark, ultimately setting the stage for an intriguing contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025