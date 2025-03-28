Anahat Singh Triumphs at Indian Open, Solidifies Top Spot

Anahat Singh, India's leading women's squash player, delivered a stellar performance by defeating Helen Tang to claim the Indian Open title at Bombay Gymkhana on Friday evening. Supported by JSW, this victory marks Anahat's sixth consecutive title, affirming her as a formidable force at the age of 17.

In the women's singles final, Anahat Singh faced a tough challenge from Hong Kong's Helen Tang. Although Tang fought valiantly in the initial set, Anahat established her dominance thereafter, swiftly winning the match 3-0 with scores of 11-9, 11-5, and 11-8 in just 24 minutes, earning 300 ranking points in the process.

The men's singles final showcased a thrilling encounter between Abhay Singh and Egypt's Kareem El Torkey. Kareem took the first two sets with skillful play, but Abhay staged a comeback by securing the third set. Despite Abhay's efforts, Kareem's resilience saw him triumph 3-1, adding 500 ranking points to his tally.

The Indian Open, marking India's inaugural PSA Squash Copper tournament, provided fans with a unique experience as quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals were conducted on an outdoor glass court.

