Dhawan's Mentorship: The Secret Behind Ashutosh Sharma's Stellar Rise

Delhi Capitals' batsman Ashutosh Sharma has shed light on his enduring relationship with former Indian opener and now mentor, Shikhar Dhawan. Sharma revealed that Dhawan has been a guiding figure since his early days at IPL with Punjab Kings, emphasizing the importance of character and mindset over mere technical skills.

Dhawan, renowned for his leadership qualities and composure on and off the field, has profoundly impacted Sharma's development as a player. His influence stretches beyond the confines of the Punjab Kings, shaping the careers of several budding cricketers. Under Dhawan's guidance, Sharma demonstrated his growth by leading his team through a tense match against Lucknow Super Giants, where they chased down a daunting target of 210 from a precarious 65/5 position.

In a recent conversation with Jio Hostar, Sharma expressed how Dhawan's teachings on humility and perseverance have significantly altered his life, both personally and professionally. The victorious partnership between Sharma and Mohit in Delhi Capitals' match at Vizag underscores the transformative impact of Dhawan's mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)