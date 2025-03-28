Left Menu

Dhawan's Mentorship: The Secret Behind Ashutosh Sharma's Stellar Rise

Ashutosh Sharma credits his growth and success in cricket to the mentorship of former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, emphasizing the lessons on humility and mindset that Dhawan imparted. The mentoring extended beyond skills, guiding Sharma in life and career, culminating in a significant win for Delhi Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST
Dhawan's Mentorship: The Secret Behind Ashutosh Sharma's Stellar Rise
Ashutosh Sharma. (Photo- IPL website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals' batsman Ashutosh Sharma has shed light on his enduring relationship with former Indian opener and now mentor, Shikhar Dhawan. Sharma revealed that Dhawan has been a guiding figure since his early days at IPL with Punjab Kings, emphasizing the importance of character and mindset over mere technical skills.

Dhawan, renowned for his leadership qualities and composure on and off the field, has profoundly impacted Sharma's development as a player. His influence stretches beyond the confines of the Punjab Kings, shaping the careers of several budding cricketers. Under Dhawan's guidance, Sharma demonstrated his growth by leading his team through a tense match against Lucknow Super Giants, where they chased down a daunting target of 210 from a precarious 65/5 position.

In a recent conversation with Jio Hostar, Sharma expressed how Dhawan's teachings on humility and perseverance have significantly altered his life, both personally and professionally. The victorious partnership between Sharma and Mohit in Delhi Capitals' match at Vizag underscores the transformative impact of Dhawan's mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025