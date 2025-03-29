Left Menu

Rohit vs. Gill: An Epic Showdown Awaits in Ahmedabad

As Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are set for a thrilling duel. Both known for their explosive batting, Gill has a strong record against MI, while Rohit seeks to overcome his struggles against GT. This clash promises fireworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:08 IST
Rohit vs. Gill: An Epic Showdown Awaits in Ahmedabad
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) face-off, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will play host to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad, featuring two luminary figures of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, renowned for their formidable opening partnerships, are set to reignite their rivalry on the grand stage.

Shubman Gill, an adversary of note for MI, impresses with his record: 440 runs from 12 matches against MI, averaging 36.67 with a strike rate of 149.66, including a century and three half-centuries. His proficiency for GT against MI shines through with 274 runs in five innings at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate surpassing 170, marked by his outstanding century during the 2023 IPL playoffs.

Conversely, the 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has faced challenges against GT, accumulating only 125 runs in five innings with an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 138.89. Rohit aims to turn his fortunes around and secure a significant score at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As these cricketing behemoths clash, the outcome remains eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

