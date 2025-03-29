Teen Sensation Mensik Stuns Fritz Ahead of Djokovic Showdown
Meeting Lionel Messi gave Jakub Mensik, 19, the confidence to defeat world number four Taylor Fritz, advancing him to his first Masters 1000 final against Novak Djokovic. Mensik expressed his gratitude to Messi with a personal message and shared his excitement about facing his idol, Djokovic.
Jakub Mensik, a rising star from the Czech Republic, credited an encounter with soccer legend Lionel Messi for his surprising victory over world number four Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open semi-finals on Friday. The 19-year-old secured his spot in the Masters 1000 final, marking a significant milestone in his budding career.
Mensik's triumph was humorously linked to not washing his hand after shaking hands with Messi, whom he thanked by writing 'Thx Leo' on a camera lens. The win sets up an exciting final against Novak Djokovic, a player Mensik has long admired and credited as his inspiration for taking up tennis.
The upcoming match pits Mensik against Djokovic, who is pursuing his 100th career title. Reflecting on his admiration, Mensik conveyed in a previous interview that Djokovic is his primary tennis influence. The duo's only previous encounter was at the Shanghai Masters, where Djokovic emerged victorious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
