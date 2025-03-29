Left Menu

Teen Sensation Mensik Stuns Fritz Ahead of Djokovic Showdown

Meeting Lionel Messi gave Jakub Mensik, 19, the confidence to defeat world number four Taylor Fritz, advancing him to his first Masters 1000 final against Novak Djokovic. Mensik expressed his gratitude to Messi with a personal message and shared his excitement about facing his idol, Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:45 IST
Teen Sensation Mensik Stuns Fritz Ahead of Djokovic Showdown
Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik, a rising star from the Czech Republic, credited an encounter with soccer legend Lionel Messi for his surprising victory over world number four Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open semi-finals on Friday. The 19-year-old secured his spot in the Masters 1000 final, marking a significant milestone in his budding career.

Mensik's triumph was humorously linked to not washing his hand after shaking hands with Messi, whom he thanked by writing 'Thx Leo' on a camera lens. The win sets up an exciting final against Novak Djokovic, a player Mensik has long admired and credited as his inspiration for taking up tennis.

The upcoming match pits Mensik against Djokovic, who is pursuing his 100th career title. Reflecting on his admiration, Mensik conveyed in a previous interview that Djokovic is his primary tennis influence. The duo's only previous encounter was at the Shanghai Masters, where Djokovic emerged victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025