Kohli's Struggle Highlights RCB's Team Resilience in Victory Over CSK

In a thrilling encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) triumphed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by maintaining aggression even as Virat Kohli struggled. Despite Kohli's subdued performance, RCB posted 196/7. The team showcased a new attacking approach, highlighting their evolving strategy and resilience, while applying pressure during CSK's chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:03 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, the spotlight was firmly on Virat Kohli. Despite high expectations, Kohli struggled with his timing, managing only 31 runs off 30 balls. His performance, however, did not deter RCB, as they accumulated a substantial total of 196/7.

Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra on JioHotstar emphasized RCB's strategic shift. 'In past matches, Kohli's pace would dictate the inning. Now, even if he struggles, other players step up, contributing significantly to the scoreboard,' he noted. This new approach was evident as the rest of the team managed a contributing 166 runs in 15 overs.

RCB's innings were bolstered by strong performances from Phil Salt, Devdutt Paddikal, and Rajat Patidar, with Patidar earning the 'Player of the Match' title. In response, CSK faltered as RCB's bowlers controlled the game. Hazlewood, Dayal, and Livingstone's efforts restricted CSK to 146/8, ensuring a clear victory for RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

