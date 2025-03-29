Rohit Sharma Reflects on 15 Iconic Years with Mumbai Indians

Renowned Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma recently opened up about his 15-year tenure with the Mumbai Indians (MI), a team he has steered to five IPL titles. Despite shifts in roles, his dedication to the core mission of winning remains steadfast.

Sharma emphasized that even as the dynamics have evolved, the essence of being part of Mumbai Indians has not. "What I want to do for this team has not changed," he stated, pointing to the winning mindset ingrained in the franchise.

The veteran cricketer also underscored the importance of the team environment and dressing room culture, elements that make players feel at home. His leadership continues to be pivotal for MI, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)