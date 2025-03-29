Left Menu

Highlanders vs. Red Miners: A Clash for ISL Playoffs Glory

NorthEast United FC will face Jamshedpur FC in a pivotal knockout match at the ISL 2024-25 playoffs, both teams striving for a semi-final spot. With a history of defensive struggles, Jamshedpur aims for their first playoff win, while NorthEast United looks to capitalize on their offensive prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:02 IST
Highlanders vs. Red Miners: A Clash for ISL Playoffs Glory
NorthEast United FC will be locking horns against Jamshedpur FC. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NorthEast United FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC in a crucial knockout match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 pm IST, the game promises high-stakes action as both teams vie for a place in the semi-finals.

The Highlanders enter the match with momentum, having finished fourth in the league standings and boasting a four-game unbeaten streak against Jamshedpur. This fixture marks their first playoff encounter in ISL history, setting the stage for an intense battle. Despite their defensive challenges, Jamshedpur aims to overturn their winless playoff record.

Coaches from both sides are optimistic, with NorthEast United's Juan Pedro Benali focusing on seizing scoring opportunities, while Jamshedpur's Khalid Jamil enjoys the passionate football environment in Shillong. Fans can expect a compelling match as both teams bring their best to clinch a playoff victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025