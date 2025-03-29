Eoin Morgan Suggests Successors for England's White-Ball Captaincy

England cricket faces a leadership shift as former skipper Eoin Morgan recommends potential successors after the resignation of Jos Buttler from the white-ball captaincy. With England reeling from a winless ICC Champions Trophy and unsuccessful World Cup defenses, Morgan suggests strategies for future success.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Morgan emphasized the importance of targeted planning, particularly in white-ball cricket. He acknowledged the challenges England faces and highlighted the need for strategic foresight. Among his suggestions is Test skipper Ben Stokes, who could assume the white-ball captaincy on a transitional basis.

Morgan also touted Harry Brook as a long-term option, noting his impressive leadership during England's home series against Australia last year. Brook's ability to rally the team and his resilience in overcoming losses further reinforce his potential to lead England's white-ball cricket into a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)