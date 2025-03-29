Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph in High-Scoring IPL Thrill

Gujarat Titans scored 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match. Notable performances include Sai Sudharsan's 63-run knock and contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Hardik Pandya led Mumbai's bowling attack with two wickets, while Boult, Rahman, Chahar, and Raju took one wicket each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying IPL showdown, Gujarat Titans posted a challenging total of 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians. The Titans' innings was propelled by a scintillating 63 from opener B. Sai Sudharsan, backed by solid performances from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

Hardik Pandya, making a return to action for Mumbai Indians, delivered an impressive bowling spell, capturing two key wickets. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Satyanarayana Raju each chipped in with a wicket to contain Gujarat's aggressive batting lineup.

The thrilling match highlighted exceptional cricketing talent and strategic play, setting a high benchmark for upcoming IPL encounters this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

