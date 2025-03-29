Gujarat Titans Triumph in High-Scoring IPL Thrill
Gujarat Titans scored 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match. Notable performances include Sai Sudharsan's 63-run knock and contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Hardik Pandya led Mumbai's bowling attack with two wickets, while Boult, Rahman, Chahar, and Raju took one wicket each.
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying IPL showdown, Gujarat Titans posted a challenging total of 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians. The Titans' innings was propelled by a scintillating 63 from opener B. Sai Sudharsan, backed by solid performances from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.
Hardik Pandya, making a return to action for Mumbai Indians, delivered an impressive bowling spell, capturing two key wickets. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Satyanarayana Raju each chipped in with a wicket to contain Gujarat's aggressive batting lineup.
The thrilling match highlighted exceptional cricketing talent and strategic play, setting a high benchmark for upcoming IPL encounters this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Boos to Cheers: Hardik Pandya's Remarkable Career Turnaround
Hardik Pandya's Journey: From Booed Captain to Cricketing Hero
Hardik Pandya Eyes Mumbai Indians' Revival Amid Impact Player Rule Controversy
Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai Indians Amid Hardik Pandya's Suspension Drama
Shubman Gill: Balancing Batting and Captaincy